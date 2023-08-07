Man shot and killed after argument at Arlington home

A man was shot and killed after an argument at a home in Arlington Saturday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 17900 block of 121st Street Northeast in Arlington.

When deputies arrived, they found a 48-year-old man dead from a single gunshot wound.

Detectives soon learned a 32-year-old man drove to the home where he confronted the people that lived there.

A verbal altercation happened outside the home between the two men that ended with the 32-year-old allegedly shooting the 48-year-old.

The 32-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail on murder charges.

