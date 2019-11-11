Armed man shot by deputies dies, officials say

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives with the Snohomish Multiple Agency Response Team are investigating after deputies shot an armed 44-year-old man who later died at the hospital.
Before 8 p.m. Saturday, Snohomish County deputies were called for a suicidal man at the Stinson Apartments located in South Everett in the 100 block of 124th Street Southeast.
A family member of the man had called 911 and said the suicidal man had already stabbed himself with a knife, officials said.
Law enforcement officials said when deputies arrived, the man started moving toward officers, who used nonlethal rounds to subdue him.
The man continued to move forward, and a deputy fired his gun, injuring the man, who was then taken to Providence Regional Medical Center, where he later died, officials said.
Deputies said a knife was recovered from the scene.
The deputy who fired his gun has been with the Sheriff's Office since July and the deputy who used a nonlethal pepper ball gun has been with the office since 2014, officials said.
Both were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
The Snohomish County medical examiner will release the man's identity and determine the cause and manner of death.
