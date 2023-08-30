Detours in Bothell after fallen tree blocks road

BOTHELL, Wash. — Part of a large tree fell across a road in Bothell Wednesday, causing a detour for drivers in the area.

According to the Bothell Police Department, the tree fell across Juanita-Woodinville Way Northeast and Northeast 149th Street.

Both directions of Juanita-Woodinville Way Northeast are closed at the location.

Traffic is being detoured onto Northeast 149th Street as officers and crews work to clear the scene.

At this time, there were no reports of power outages.

Juanita-Woodinville Closed, both directions. Officers on scene. Traffic detours at NE 149th Street. pic.twitter.com/NIVrPaUzkq — Bothell Police (@BothellPolice) August 30, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group