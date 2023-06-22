Everett police looking for woman wanted in connection to early morning murder

Everett detectives are looking for a woman wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in early June, according to the Everett Police Department.

In the early morning of June 10, police investigated a domestic incident at 2619 Baker Avenue, where they found 31-year-old Christopher A. Wilson shot to death.

According to police, dispatch received a call from a neighbor saying they heard shuffling and then “three pops.”

When officers arrived, they did not find anything suspicious outside.

A few hours later, a person reported their car had been struck by a bullet at some point the previous night.

After that, another neighbor at the apartment complex called to report they had found a bullet hole in their home.

Officers then entered the apartment for a welfare check, where they found Wilson’s body.

Police are looking for their primary suspect, 29-year-old Shawntea Grimes Hamilton.

Hamilton is described as a Black woman, 5 foot and 4 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen leaving the area in a blue-gray Chevrolet Cobalt with a Michigan license plate DDX0262. The car has no front license plate, and one of the front headlights may be out.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Everett Police Department at 425-257-8450 or call Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 800-222-TIPS.

©2023 Cox Media Group