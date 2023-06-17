Everett police arrest man accused of multiple indecent exposures

Everett police arrested a man accused of exposing and touching himself while watching women in North Everett, according to the Everett Police Department.

Over the past eight months, police have received multiple reports of the man in a car touching himself in several public areas.

During the investigation, police determined the man appeared to be using two different vehicles, of which victims were able to provide police with the license plate numbers.

Detectives then determined the owner of the vehicle matched the description of the man seen exposing and touching himself.

An officer reached out to the man via social media and asked to meet up. When the man did, he was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail on six counts of indecent exposure with sexual motivation.

©2023 Cox Media Group