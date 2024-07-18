Everett Fire rescues resident, dog in late night apartment fire

On Wednesday night, around 10:45 p.m., Everett Fire responded to a medical emergency at Northern View Apartments, located at 717 Hawthorne Street.

The 911 call initially reported a person feeling dizzy from a battery failure in a remote-control car, but upon arrival, firefighters discovered an active fire in a second-floor apartment.

The incident quickly escalated. Firefighters alerted and evacuated nearby residents.

During the evacuation, they entered a top-story apartment and rescued a man from a smoke-filled bedroom.

The resident, who could walk on his own once outside, was treated by paramedics and released at the scene.

Thirteen minutes after arriving, the incident commander called for a second alarm.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire while ensuring all residents were safely evacuated.

A dog was found unharmed in the fire and reunited with its owner.

It took about an hour to extinguish the flames fully.

Two apartments sustained significant fire, smoke, and water damage, while a ground-floor apartment experienced water damage.

Two additional apartments were being assessed for smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross assisted the displaced residents, who included seven adults, one child, and two dogs.

The Everett Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

