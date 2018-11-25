CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - CORRECTS: North Carolina fires football coach Larry Fedora after Tar Heels finish his 7th season with 2-9 record. (Corrects APNewsAlert that said North Carolina went 2-10 this season; it went 2-9)
