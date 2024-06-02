Yuka Saso pulls away late to pick up second career U.S. Women's Open title

Yuka Saso was more than ready to make her move on Sunday afternoon in Pennsylvania.

She’s now won her second U.S. Women’s Open.

Saso, after Minjee Lee fell apart after taking an early at the Lancaster Country Club, flew ahead to win the major championship on Sunday. Saso posted a final-round 4-under 66, which pushed her to 4-under on the week. That gave her a three-shot win over Andrea Lee and the rest of the field.

Saso is now the youngest two-time winner in U.S. Women’s Open history, and she’s just the third player in LPGA Tour history to grab her first two career wins at major championships.

Yuka Saso has won the U.S. Women's Open for the second time!#USWomensOpen | @Ally pic.twitter.com/TIIMUIvhfd — U.S. Women's Open (@uswomensopen) June 2, 2024

Lee, Minjee Lee and Wichanee Meechai started Sunday in a three-way tie for the lead after a big Saturday in Lancaster — which came a day after top-ranked Nelly Korda missed the cut. Minjee Lee eagled the par-5 7th to keep herself in contention, and Lee finished with a very solid 67 to stay in the mix.

But on Sunday, after a birdie to open her round, Minjee Lee fell apart. She made four birdies and a double on her next 11 holes to fall out of contention almost instantly. Saso, despite making a double on the par-3 6th while four-putting on the green, instead turned it on on the back side. She made three birdies in four holes — including a clutch birdie putt to tie the lead at the par-3 12th — to break open a two-shot lead down the stretch.

Watch out!@SasoYuka_315 is making a move, she’s tied for the lead at -2 👊 pic.twitter.com/CU7zvNEQrh — LPGA (@LPGA) June 2, 2024

Leading by 2!@SasoYuka_315 has birdied three of the last four holes at @uswomensopen 😤 pic.twitter.com/9q2Migk6Mx — LPGA (@LPGA) June 2, 2024

Saso then drove the green on the par-4 16th to set up an easy two-putt birdie, which gave her a three-shot lead at the time and sealed her win.

Nothing like easily driving the green on a par-4 🤩@SasoYuka_315 is on fire right now! pic.twitter.com/wWBcpO6Azz — LPGA (@LPGA) June 2, 2024

Saso’s first U.S. Open win came in 2021 when she was just 19 years old. She matched Inbee Park’s mark for the youngest woman to ever win the event to the day. The 22-year-old had just one top-10 finish entering this week — at the T-Mobile Match Play in April — and she missed the cut at the Mizuho Americas Open in her last time out.

