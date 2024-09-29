Younghoe Koo's last-second field goal gives Falcons 26–24 win over Saints

Younghoe Koo's 58-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in the game gave the Atlanta Falcons a 26–24 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. With the win, the Falcons and Saints are both 2–2 in the NFC South.

Alvin Kamara's one-yard touchdown run with one minute remaining put the Saints on top, 24–23. That finished off a nine-play, 42-yard drive which began with a 32-yard pass from Derek Carr to Chris Olave. Carr completed five more passes in the series, advancing New Orleans an additional 51 yards down the field.