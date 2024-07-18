Youngest debut in MLS history, Messi injury update and a problematic post from Argentina

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Cavan Sullivan has officially become the youngest player to debut in the MLS — and in all of North American sports. Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros give their thoughts on the debut and how the soccer world has evolved to handle younger and younger stars.

Also on this episode of the Cooligans, Christian and Alexis give an update on Lionel Messi’s injured ankle and when he might be back on the pitch. Plus they dig into the controversy surrounding Enzo Fernandez’s problematic post and the reaction from players and politicians alike.

Then the guys discuss Marco Royce joining the LA Galaxy, Kylian Mbappé being introduced to the Real Madrid fans and whether or not it’s time to hit the panic button over the USWNT’s inability to score.

(7:30) Cavan Sullivan makes history with his debut

(16:57) Lionel Messi injury update

(23:20) Enzo Fernandez’s problematic post

(44:30) Marco Royce traded to LA Galaxy

(48:48) Kylian Mbappé introduced to Real Madrid fans

(55:12) Is it time to panic about USWNT scoring?

