Young son of Blue Jays P Erik Swanson out of ICU after being struck by car

The four-year-old son of Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Erik Swanson is out of the intensive care unit, days after he was hit by a car and airlifted to a Florida hospital.

Swanson's wife Madison Swanson announced the news on Thursday alongside thanks to the family's supporters and the first responders and medical staff who tended to their son, Toby. She did not offer details of Toby's condition or injuries beyond the news of his release from the ICU.

"I don't have the words, idk where to begin," Madison wrote on Instagram. "We have been overwhelmed with love and support over the last few days. To the people who have reached out in any capacity, we will never be able to express in words how meaningful it has been. ...

"The most important update is that Toby is out of the PICU, and we are continuing to take it day by day. God is so good, and we are so blessed.

"We are so grateful for the speedy first responders to the accident, to the pedestrians that helped as we waited the next step, and to the AMAZING staff at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Someone has truly been watching over my little man."

The collision took place on Sunday in Clearwater near the team's Dunedin spring training home. Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced the news on Tuesday in a statement provided by the Blue Jays. He also announced that Erik was stepping way from the team to be with his family.

“Thanks to the incredible work from Clearwater first responders, Toby is on the road to recovery and is surrounded by his family,” the statement reads. "Erik will be away from the team for a while, family comes first. Our love, support, and prayers are with Erik, Madison, Toby, and the entire Swanson family. Out of respect for Erik and his family, we’re not going to comment further on this.”

Swanson, 30, is approaching his sixth MLB season as a relief pitcher. He spent his first four seasons with the Seattle Mariners before joining the Blue Jays via an offseason trade prior to the 2023 season.