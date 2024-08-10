You might be able to see the northern lights this weekend. Here's what the solar forecast says.

Set your eyes on the skies. Parts of the United States might get a chance to experience the northern lights again this year — just in time to coincide with the Perseid meteor shower.

According to a forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center released on Friday, solar activity could reach high enough levels that the aurora borealis might be visible around the country.

The SWPC also issued a geomagnetic storm watch from Friday through Sunday, suggesting that the sun's activity might disturb Earth's magnetic field enough to create conditions in which the northern lights could be seen much farther south than usual.

🌌 What are the northern lights? What causes them?

Also called the aurora borealis, the northern lights are colorful, glowing patterns in the sky. They happen when charged particles from the sun hit Earth's atmosphere and collide with gases, creating the vivid display we see in the sky.

The northern lights were visible back in May, when a geomagnetic storm allowed people in the United States as far south as Alabama to view the lights in all their colorful glory.

🗺️ Where you might be able to see the northern lights

Typically, the northern lights are most visible in northern regions, because Earth's magnetic field pushes the charged particles from the sun toward the magnetic poles. However, sometimes solar activity is strong enough to make these awe-inspiring lights visible in parts of the continental United States.

Should the geomagnetic storm be as strong as predicted, people in 15 states may be able to view the lights, the SWPC notes.

Parts of Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Wyoming, South Dakota, Iowa, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine should all have views of the lights. Northeastern Oregon may be able to see the lights as well.

While it may be theoretically possible to see the lights in Washington, they may be obscured due to recent wildfire smoke.

📱 What’s the best way to see the northern lights?

The best way to view the northern lights is to seek out a dark spot away from any light pollution. Aim to search the sky around 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., when the sky is at its darkest.

You may be inclined to put down your phone in order to take in this amazing view — but this is one case in which you may want to capture the moment. The cameras on modern phones have long exposures, which can help us see light that may be too faint for the human eye to pick up. So, if you believe you're in a place where the lights should be visible, but you can't quite make them out in the sky, snap a pic and see if some colors pop.

💫 You might also catch the Perseid meteor shower this week

The Perseids will soon hit their peak. You might be able to catch a glimpse of the meteor shower and could potentially view as many as 100 shooting stars per hour.

In the northern hemisphere, those hoping to see the shower should head out between midnight and dawn and give your eyes 45 minutes to adjust to the dark. Unlike with the northern lights, you’ll want to skip the phone and take in the stars sans technology or any bright lights.