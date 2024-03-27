Yankees reportedly acquire INF Jon Berti from Marlins after losing DJ LeMahieu to foot injury

The New York Yankees acted quick to fill the hole left by DJ LeMahieu's injury.

The team acquired Miami Marlins utility man Jon Berti on Wednesday, according to MLB.com, two days after manager Aaron Boone told reporters LeMahieu would begin the season in the 10-day injured list with a bruised right foot.

The deal is reportedly a three-team trade that will see the Yankees trade outfield prospect John Cruz to the Marlins, while the Tampa Bay Rays send outfield prospect Shane Sasaki to Miami. It's unclear what the Rays will receive in return.

This article will be updated with more information.