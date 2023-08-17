The Yankees haven't been below .500 this late in a season in 3 decades

If you're age 30 or younger, you're probably watching the worst New York Yankees season of your life.

The Bronx Bombers lost their fifth straight game on Wednesday, falling 2-0 to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday to finish a three-game sweep at the hands of the NL East leaders and push their record down to 60-61. They remain in last place in the AL East by 3.5 games.

The Yankees are not only now under .500; it's the latest they have been under .500 in a season since 1992. They finished 76-86 that season, their last below-.500 season. Stathead's Katie Sharp also noted they are 24-36 in their last 60 games, their worst 60-game stretch since a period in 1992 between June and August.

The results have matched the headlines and the eye test. Few, if any, teams have been more beset by injuries than New York this season. As of Wednesday, the team still has Carlos Rodón, Nestor Cortes, Anthony Rizzo, Josh Donaldson, Frankie Montas and more on the injured list. Some of those players aren't coming back.

The Yankees have also missed the likes of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton for long stretches of time. Starting pitcher Domingo Germán has entered alcohol rehab and won't return this season after a reported verbal altercation with manager Aaron Boone and others inside the clubhouse. Another player, reliever Jimmy Cordero, has been suspended the remainder of the season for violating the league's domestic violence policy.

That is whom the Yankees are missing and have missed. On the field, they haven't impressed, though that's partially due to a historically strong AL East, where every team but the Yankees is above .500 with a run differential of at least +25. The Yankees are at -14, so it's not like they have been unlucky.

They have been weird, though. Boone has gone viral with an absurd umpire tirade. Stanton has been thrown out because he basically jogged home. They hired a broadcaster to replace a fired hitting coach. Rizzo went on the injured list in August for a concussion he apparently sustained in May.

As a team, the Yankees entered Wednesday ranking 22nd in MLB in runs scored and 17th in runs allowed. They are hitting .232/.307/.402 with a 4.06 ERA. Not exactly the results you expect from the team that ranked second in payroll this season, though the team that ranked first, the $376 million New York Mets, currently sits at 55-66.

The Mets at least sold aggressively at the trade deadline and were rewarded with some great prospects (while making enormous financial concessions). The Yankees basically did nothing and will get nothing out of this season.

So ... yeah. It wasn't the Yankees' year, but at least they're not the Chicago White Sox. And there is still a reason to watch them, or at least watch them every fifth day, with Gerrit Cole leading the American League Cy Young race.