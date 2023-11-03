Yahoo Sports AM: Weekend Watchlist (Nov. 3-5, 2023)

Weekend Watchlist first appeared in Yahoo Sports AM, our daily newsletter that keeps you up to date on all things sports. Sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.

⚽️ NWSL: Four teams left

The NWSL semifinals are on Saturday, as the top two seeds host matches with a spot in the championship on the line.

No. 2 Portland Thorns vs. No. 6 NJ/NY Gotham FC (7pm ET, CBSSN): Defending champion Portland takes on Gotham, back in the semifinals for the first time since the league's inaugural 2013 season.

No. 1 San Diego Wave vs. No. 4 OL Reign (9:30pm, CBSSN): It's this year's Supporters' Shield winner (best record) in San Diego vs. last year's winner in OL Reign.

🏁 NASCAR Playoffs: Championship

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship is on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway (3pm ET, NBC), where one of four drivers will end the day as the 2023 champion.

The field: 2021 champion Kyle Larson is a +175 favorite at BetMGM, followed by Ryan Blaney (+225) and William Byron (+275). Christopher Bell (+375), who finished third last year, has the longest odds.

How it works: If one of the four drivers above wins the race, they win the championship (there's still a full field of 36 racers). Otherwise, the best finisher among the four of them is declared champion.

🏈 NFL Sunday: Heading to Germany

The game of the weekend will be over before the rest of Sunday's slate begins, as the Chiefs (-1.5) and Dolphins (9:30am ET, NFL) meet at Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park for the first of two Germany games this season.

Best of the rest:Seahawks (+6) at Ravens (1pm, CBS); Cowboys (+3) at Eagles (4:25pm, Fox); Bills (+1.5) at Bengals (8:20pm, NBC)

🏈 CFB Saturday: Ranked matchups

Five ranked matchups headline Week 10 of the college football season.

No. 23 Kansas State (+4) at No. 7 Texas (12pm ET, Fox)

No. 9 Oklahoma (-6) at No. 22 Oklahoma State (3:30pm, ABC)

No. 12 Missouri (+15.5) at No. 2 Georgia (3:30pm, CBS)

No. 5 Washington (-3) at No. 20 USC (7:30pm, ABC)

No. 14 LSU (+3) at No. 8 Alabama (7:45pm, CBS)

Heisman matchup: Washington QB Michael Penix Jr., the current Heisman favorite (+275 at BetMGM), faces off against USC's Caleb Williams, who won last year's award.

🏀 NBA Friday: The in-season tournament

The NBA Cup, more commonly known as the in-season tournament, begins with tonight's slate of seven games, including two on ESPN.

National TV games:Knicks at Bucks (7:30pm ET, ESPN); Mavericks at Nuggets (10pm, ESPN)

The rest:Cavaliers at Pacers (7pm); Nets at Bulls (8pm); Wizards at Heat (8pm); Warriors at Thunder (8pm); Grizzlies at Trail Blazers (10pm)

How it works: This is the first of seven nights dedicated to the group stage. The knockout round begins in early December, and every game of the tournament except the championship on Dec. 9 counts towards regular-season standings.

⚽️ MLS Playoffs: Round one

Four MLS teams have a chance to advance to the semifinals this weekend in Game 2 of their best-of-three series.

No. 8 Red Bulls (down 1-0) vs. No. 1 Cincinnati (Sat. 7pm ET, Apple)

No. 7 Dallas (down 1-0) vs. No. 2 Seattle (Sat. 9pm, Apple)

No. 8 Sporting KC (up 1-0) vs. No. 1 St. Louis (Sun. 5pm, Apple)

No. 6 Vancouver (down 1-0) vs. No. 3 LAFC (Sun. 7:30pm, Apple/FS1/FS2)

🗽 NYC Marathon: Five boroughs, 26.2 miles

~50,000 runners will compete in the 52nd New York City Marathon on Sunday, with the weather expected to be sunny and relatively warm (high-40s to mid-60s).

Route: Runners start in Staten Island and cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge into Brooklyn, run north to Queens, head west across the Queensboro Bridge into Manhattan and make their way north again for a quick jaunt into the Bronx. Then it's back down into Manhattan's Central Park, where the finish line awaits.

How to watch: The marathon will broadcast live on ESPN2 from 8am-11:30am and will stream on the NYC Marathon app.

More to watch

🎾 Women's tennis:WTA Finals (Fri-Sun, Tennis) … The group stage of the eight-player, season-ending tournament concludes Friday. The top two per group advance to the semis, and the final is on Sunday at 7pm ET.

🏒 NHL:Devils at Blackhawks (Sun. 7pm, NHL) … New Jersey brings its three-game win streak to Connor Bedard and Chicago.

🎾 Men's tennis:Paris Masters (Fri-Sun, Tennis) … Final on Sunday.

⚽️ European soccer:Atalanta vs. Inter Milan (Sat. 1pm, Paramount+); Newcastle vs. Arsenal (Sat. 1:30pm, NBC); Dortmund vs. Bayern (Sat. 1:30pm, ESPN+); Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona (Sat. 4pm, ESPN+); Fiorentina vs. Juventus (Sun. 2:45pm, CBSSN) … Top-six matchups.

⚽️ Copa Libertadores:Boca Juniors (Argentina) vs. Fluminense (Brazil) (Sat. 4pm, beIN) … The final of South America's version of the Champions League.

⛳️ PGA:World Wide Technology Championship (Fri-Sun, Golf/ESPN+) … In Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

🏁 F1:São Paolo Grand Prix (Sun. 12pm, ESPN)