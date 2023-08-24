WWE star Bray Wyatt dies at age 36

Windham Rotunda, known as WWE star Bray Wyatt, died suddenly at age 36, WWE announced on Thursday.

Details of Rotunda’s death were scarce. Wyatt last wrestled against L.A Knight at this year’s Royal Rumble in January.

Born into a wrestling family, Rotunda rose to fame last decade playing a backwoods bayou-inspired character, leading a faction known as the Wyatt Family in the early 2010s. Rotunda, alongside the late Jon Huber (Luke Harper) and Erick Rowan, was a primary foil for the Shield stable (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose).

Rotunda’s evolution as a character was unmatched creatively as he introduced a Mr. Rogers-esque persona alongside his “Fiend” alter ego. The creativity and talent both inside and outside of the ring made him a fan-favorite throughout his entire career.

Wyatt won fuve championships throughout his career, including the WWE championship and WWE universal championship (twice), the company’s top two individual titles.

Rotunda is survived by his partner, former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman, their two children together, his brother Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda), father Mike Rotunda, uncle Barry Windham, and two children from a previous marriage.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.