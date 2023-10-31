World Series Game 4: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers score, highlights, news and live tracker

The Texas Rangers pulled off a win in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday, but it came at a cost. Max Scherzer left the contest early due to an injury, which forced Jon Gray into action. Gray dominated the Arizona Diamondbacks over three innings, earning the win in a 3-1 victory.

While the performance was gutty, it also left the Rangers without a starter for Game 4. Because of that, both teams will utilize their bullpens Tuesday. Andrew Heaney will get the start for Texas, and the Diamondbacks will go to Joe Mantiply.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, highlights and scoring updates as the Diamondbacks take on the Rangers in Game 4 of the World Series.