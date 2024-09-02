Woody Marks' TD with 8 seconds left gives No. 23 USC a 27-20 win over No. 13 LSU

USC running back Woody Marks bowled his way into the end zone with eight seconds left to give the No. 23 Trojans a 27-20 win over No. 13 LSU in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

The Trojans got the ball back with 1:47 to go after LSU tied the game on a field goal by Damien Ramos. USC calmly drove down the field despite having just one timeout and gave Lantz a chance at the kick when Miller Moss found Kyron Hudson along the sideline with 13 seconds to go.

Hudson got hit inside the 30 and LSU’s Jardin Gilbert was flagged for targeting on the hit. Gilbert’s helmet-to-helmet contact moved the ball inside the 20 and set up Marks' 14-yard TD as it appeared that USC would be playing for a game-winning field goal attempt.

LSU had one last-gasp chance after Marks' TD, but QB Garrett Nussmeier was picked off by Mason Cobb on the Tigers' first play of the drive.