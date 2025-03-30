Woman wakes to naked man breaking in to her Atlanta apartment

An Atlanta woman woke up to find a naked man in her apartment. She said he kicked in the patio door of her ground-floor apartment.

Kejonna Levy told Atlanta’s WSB that she was sleeping in her apartment at the Optimist Monday night but got up after a bang at her bedroom door.

“I open the door, this guy is standing right here. So, immediately I’m like, ‘Boom,’ punching him,” Levy said.

She said she punched the man about a dozen times. She was ready to hurt him further, but he took off when she grabbed a kitchen knife.

“He’s like ‘The police, the police.’ I’m like, ‘You’re saying police, I’m getting ready to call the police,‘” she said.

Atlanta police responded around 11:20 p.m. and searched for the man, but they didn’t find him.

Levy said she is shaken but thankful she didn’t get hurt.

“I was getting ready to kill him, he just ran off before I could get the knife. I spared him this time but there will not be a next time,” she said.

She feels the man may not have meant her harm and only been seeking help after some time to reflect on what happened.

“This is why I don’t feel like he was here to harm me, and he may have needed help – when I said I’m going to call the police, his reaction wasn’t like, ‘Oh, let me run, because you’re going to call the police.’ If anything, it was like, ‘Yes, call the police,‘” she said.

She said her second patio door wasn’t completely locked and officers said that might’ve made it easier to kick it in. Officers helped her secure it.

©2025 Cox Media Group