WNBA All-Star Game: A'ja Wilson drafts Aces teammates, Breanna Stewart takes Brittney Griner with 1st pick

A'ja Wilson made sure what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas ... and on Team Wilson. The Las Vegas Aces star and All-Star Game captain selected all three of her Aces teammates in the All-Star Game Draft on Saturday.

Wilson drafted Chelsea Gray with the first pick in the televised draft with New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart selecting the second team.

"I mean, listen, you need to have a great point guard when it comes to games like this and I feel like she is going to be great," Wilson said of Gray. "She's going to be dropping dimes everywhere, going to get us in the flow. And that's what makes a good team great, is a great point guard, so I had to go with Chelsea."

Gray wasn't the only time Wilson picked up a teammate, as she also added Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young to her team, which will be coached by Aces head coach Becky Hammon. You can probably guess which team the Las Vegas crowd will be cheering for.

Wilson also selected Indiana Fever rookie Aliyah Boston and Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray. The three all played collegiately for South Carolina.

Stewart snagged Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner with the second pick. Stewart said she wanted someone who could command the interior.

"BG is my pick just because the way that she's continuing to carry herself on and off the court," Stewart said. "I think we can all say it's impressive what she's doing and she's a dominant presence inside. We need her dunks, we need her energy, we need her everything."

Griner is in her first season back from her imprisonment in Russia, a cause the entire WNBA rallied around. Her selection reflects the support she's still getting from her peers. She has hit the ground running so far, averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.1 blocks through 14 games, though the Mercury have also struggled with a 3-14 record.

Stewart also selected all of the Liberty players in the field, reserve guards Courtney Vandersloot and Sabrina Ionescu, and her former Seattle Storm teammates Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor.

Connecticut Sun head coach Stephanie White will lead Team Stewart.

Here are the full All-Star teams:

Team WilsonStarters

A'ja Wilson, F, Las Vegas Aces

Chelsea Gray, G, Las Vegas Aces

Jackie Young, G, Las Vegas Aces

Aliyah Boston, C, Indiana Fever

Arike Ogunbowale, G, Dallas Wings

Reserves

Kelsey Plum, G, Las Vegas Aces

Allisha Gray, G, Atlanta Dream

Alyssa Thomas, G, Connecticut Sun

Cheyenne Parker, F, Atlanta Dream

DeWanna Bonner, F, Connecticut Sun

Elena Delle Donne, F, Washington Mystics

Team StewartStarters

Breanna Stewart, F, New York Liberty

Brittney Griner, C, Phoenix Mercury

Jewell Loyd, G, Seattle Storm

Satou Sabally, F, Dallas Wings

Nneka Ogwumike, F, Los Angeles Sparks

Reserves

Courtney Vandersloot, G, New York Liberty

Sabrina Ionescu, G, New York Liberty

Ezi Magbegor, F, Seattle Storm

Napheesa Collier, F, Minnesota Lynx

Kelsey Mitchell, G, Indiana Fever

Kahleah Copper, G, Chicago Sky

The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game is scheduled to take place on July 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.