Wisconsin QB Tyler Van Dyke carted to locker room after suffering right knee injury vs. Alabama

Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke suffered a right knee injury early in the first quarter against No. 4 Alabama.

Van Dyke was injured when he scrambled to the right sideline. He was hit as he went out of bounds, but the injury appeared to happen when he planted his right leg just before the contact occurred.

Tyler Van Dyke is being looked at on the sideline after this hit pic.twitter.com/vxMl1OYpSM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 14, 2024

Van Dyke was visibly distraught when he was driven back to the locker room on a cart.

Tyler Van Dyke is being carted off the field into the locker room pic.twitter.com/TBOVqu8JqF — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 14, 2024

The Miami transfer is in his first year in Madison and started the first three games of the season for the Hurricanes. Van Dyke is playing his fifth season of college football after four years with the Hurricanes. His best season came in 2021 when he threw 25 TDs and for over 2,900 yards in just 10 games. He played 11 games a season ago but threw 12 interceptions and threw for 2,703 yards.

Van Dyke was replaced by Braedyn Locke. The redshirt sophomore started three games for the Badgers a season ago and completed 50% of his passes for 777 yards and five touchdowns with one interception.