Wimbledon 2023: No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 2 Novak Djokovic in Men's Final

Novak Djokovic is looking to capture his third major title of 2023 and 24th of his illustrious career. Standing in his way at the All England Club is top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who is seeking his first victory at Wimbledon and 2nd major overall.

Follow all of the action here:

9:38 A.M. ET — Djokovic started fast against Alcaraz, going up 5-0 in the first set. The Serbian faced break point in the fourth game before eventually overwhelming the Spanish youngster to save serve.

Djokovic dominating early.



9:45 A.M. ET — Alcaraz managed to pick up a game before a dominant Djokovic landed the final blow of the first set, winning 6-1. Per ESPN, Djokovic is 79-1 all-time at Wimbledon when winning the first set.