Why Jessie J's comments on post-baby snapback culture are important: 'I want my body to go forward'

Jessie J is speaking out on Instagram against so-called snapback culture, which encourages women to quickly return to their pre-baby bodies post-pregnancy.

The singer-songwriter has been quite open about her journey into motherhood, frequently sharing the ups and downs with fans online.

Recently, she took the time to address comments about her post-baby body.

"Couple of people have said to me, 'I bet you can't wait to get your body back,'" began the Instagram story, which has since disappeared. "My reply is…' I don't want to go back. That body is gone. I want my body to go forward. I'm getting my body forward. That's the vibe, ladies. Embrace that bowdddddy!" she added." she wrote.

This is not the first time the pop star has encouraged herself and others to extend their post-baby bodies some grace; in June, a post encouraged women to "be easy on yourself."

These body-positive messages stand in stark contrast to the widespread culture of "snapping back," a largely unrealistic practice that has been made famous by other celebrities and influential figures.

But many experts warn that this bounce-back culture can put unnecessary pressure on pregnant women during what is already a "hormonal and emotional time," according to Dr. Sherry Ross, an OB-GYN at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif., who previously told Yahoo that she does not "support 'the snapback' approach during the postpartum period for the majority of women." And she is not alone.

Why 'snapback' culture is so problematic

A typical example features a celebrity or influencer sharing images of their carefully crafted meals, or videos of themselves working out while heavily pregnant. Then, shortly after giving birth, they may post an image of themselves looking almost exactly the same as they did before they got pregnant. These posts are typically met with praise and admiration in the comments.

For many women, however, this is not a realistic experience, and experts say it's important to remember that celebrities typically have unimaginable resources and time to dedicate to their physiques, ranging from private chefs and trainers to round-the-clock childcare. Hence, they are able to work out uninterrupted, a hidden luxury not afforded to most moms. This, say experts, is an important distinction to keep in mind when scrolling through social media feeds full of post-baby bikini photos.

"Having all those at your disposal allows for more free time to work out consistently," personal trainer and CEO of the Fit Body App, Anna Victoria, previously told Yahoo.

Additionally, looking a certain way is imperative to may celebrities' careers, she said, explaining that this ups the ante for them to get back in tip-top shape, something not required for most women.

"That isn't the case for your average person so it's unfair to hold them to the same standard that celebrities hold themselves to," said Victoria.

While understanding the reality needn't discount the work and effort many celebrities put in, the context is crucial to keep in mind when setting realistic standards for personal fitness goals.

"If people aren't seeing quick results, they think something is wrong," nutritionist Denvyr Tyler-Palmer previously told Yahoo "In reality, change simply takes a long time for the average person."

Ultimately, experts say finding motivation in these figures is fine, but they should not become a source of comparison or competition; as Ross explains, their content is meant to be inspirational, not aspirational.

"Don't pressure yourself to get your pre-pregnancy body back and create other expectations that you may not achieve," said Ross. "Life usually gets back to normal as everyone adjusts with an open mind, patience and understanding."

