The moon hadn't even passed by the sun along the path of totality Monday before sky-gazers who were captivated by the began wondering: When and where can I see the next one?
If you live in the United States, you're going to have to wait a little while.
When is the next total solar eclipse in the U.S.?
The next total solar eclipse that will be visible in the U.S. will be on March 30, 2033 — in Alaska.
The next one that will be visible in the contiguous U.S. is not until Aug. 22, 2044 — in North Dakota and Montana.
The next total solar eclipse that will be widely visible in the U.S. won't happen until Aug. 12, 2045 — when the path of totality will stretch across 10 states, from California to Florida.
When is the next total solar eclipse, period?
, it will occur on Aug. 12, 2026, with the path of totality crossing over Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia and a small portion of Portugal. A partial eclipse will be visible in parts of Europe, Africa and North America that day.
The following year, on Aug. 2, 2027, there will be a total solar eclipse visible in Egypt, with totality expected to last for more than six minutes.
Here are the dates and locations of some other upcoming total solar eclipses, :
July 22, 2028: Australia and New Zealand
Nov. 25, 2030: Namibia, Botswana, South Africa, Lesotho, Australia
March 20, 2034: Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, Sudan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, China
Sept. 2, 2035: China, North and South Korea, Japan
July 13, 2037: Australia and New Zealand
Dec. 26, 2038: Australia and New Zealand
April 30, 2041: Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Kenya, Somalia
April 20, 2042: Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, the Philippines
April 9, 2043: Russia
What about other eclipses?
There are, however, other types of eclipses. An annular solar eclipse — when the moon doesn’t totally block the sun and instead leaves the edges or a “ring of fire” visible — will occur on Oct. 2 in Chile and Argentina, according to NASA.
There are two partial solar eclipses coming in 2025:
March 29, 2025: Europe, Asia, Africa, North and South America
Sept. 21, 2025: Australia, Antarctica
And there are some lunar eclipses coming up, too:
Sept. 28, 2024 (partial): North and South America, Europe and Africa
March 14, 2025 (total): North and South America, Europe and Africa