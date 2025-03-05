What does Saquon Barkley deal mean for the RB market? + franchise tag deadline | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Jori Epstein and Jason Fitz are back with an absolutely packed episode fresh off of the NFL’s franchise tag deadline. They kick things off with an interesting discussion about Saquon Barkley’s 41.2M contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles that made him the highest paid RB in the history of the league. Then they move on to the franchise tag deadline, discussing reports that Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings are still working on a deal despite the QB not being tagged. Later in the show Jori breaks down her winners and losers of the franchise tag deadline, where she talks through the implications of the New York Jets releasing WR Davante Adams and the San Francisco 49ers trading Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders. We finish out the show with Jori’s takeaways from last week’s NFL Combine and she shares what she heard from teams about Alabama QB Jalen Milroe.

(00:50) - How Saquon’s extension impacts the rest of the NFL

(11:50) - Franchise tag deadline news roundup

(30:10) - Franchise tag deadline winners

(36:05) - Franchise tag deadline losers

(46:35) - Combine takeaways: Hunter, Jeanty, Milroe

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts