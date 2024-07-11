What are the odds? Ludvig Aberg's incredibly unlucky shot at the Scottish Open

The odds of hitting a hole-in-one are astronomical, but the odds of hitting an even smaller target on the green — another golf ball — are monumental. Ludvig Åberg found himself on the wrong end of those odds on Thursday when his approach found exactly the wrong spot on the green to land:

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth hole at the Renaissance Club, site of the Genesis Scottish Open, Collin Morikawa's ball rested roughly 10 feet from the pin when Åberg fired in what sure seemed like it was going to be a fine approach.

The problem: Åberg's ball landed almost directly atop Morikawa's, sending both balls pinballing in different directions, like billiard balls fired out of a cannon. Åberg ended up 81 feet from the pin, off the green, and had to settle for a bogey.

Fortunately, Morikawa was permitted to replace his ball at its previous location, and rolled in the putt for an unconventional and nerve-wracking birdie. Tough break for Åberg ... one of the few he's suffered in his young career.