West Virginia coach Bob Huggins reportedly arrested for DUI in Pittsburgh

West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins was reportedly arrested Friday in Pittsburgh and charged with a DUI.

Officers initially observed Huggins' car blocking the road, per a police report. The driver's side door was open and one of the tires was flat and shredded. While directing Huggins to move the car to the side of the road, officers believed Huggins was having a difficult time moving the vehicle. Huggins was pulled over and issued a field-sobriety test, which he failed. He was charged with DUI and released from custody. Huggins will appear in court on a later date. Huggins is identified as "Robert Huggins, 69, of Morgantown, West Virginia" in the report.

Huggins was previously arrested for DUI in 2004, when he was the men's basketball coach at Cincinnati. Huggins pleaded no contest to that charge.

Friday's arrest comes a month after Huggins used an anti-gay slur during a radio appearance. West Virginia suspended Huggins for three games, reduced his salary by $1 million and required him to go to sensitivity training. School president Gordon Gee and athletic director Wren Baker released a statement at the time, which said, "Any incidents of similar derogatory and offensive language will result in immediate termination."

Huggins is the only active men's college basketball coach with over 900 wins. He's experienced lengthy runs of success at both Cincinnati and West Virginia and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.

