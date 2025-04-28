Weekend recap: Roki Sasaki's major red flag + Yankees closer conundrum | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

It's another Monday edition of Baseball Bar-B-Cast where Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman recap the weekend in baseball. The duo dive into the four sweeps that occurred and debate if the Colorado Rockies can truly go down as the worst baseball team ever. After the break the two discuss pitching concerns for the Dodgers and Yankees despite winning their respective weekend series. After Turbo Mode, to end the show Jordan and Jake debate what we should call a minor league 6-game series sweep and pick professional sports team to become a fan of. You will never believe the professional sports team they actually picked.

(2:05) - How Sweep It is: Tigers sweep Orioles

(14:20) - How Sweep it is: Rays sweep Padres

(20:20) - How Sweep it is: Twins sweep Angels

(23:50) - How Sweep it is: Reds sweep Rockies

(27:35) - Around the league: Braves might be getting back on track

(31:40) - Around the league: Roki Sasaki's major red flag

(41:10) - Around the league: Yankees closer issuee

(45:05) - Around the league: Red Sox keep impressing

(49:35) - Turbo Mode: Recapping the rest of the weekend action

(55:00) - Mailbag question: What do you call a 6-game sweep

(1:00:30) - Jake and Jordan decide a team to become a fan of

