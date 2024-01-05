Week 18 viewer guide: Games to binge, stream, skip

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Hopefully your fantasy league has wrapped up by now given the chaos and uncertainty that Week 18 brings. With that said, there's still plenty of intriguing storylines in the regular season finale. Matt Harmon and Jorge Martin go game-by-game to identify which matchups to binge, stream and skip in Week 18:

4:00 - Binge games

4:05 - Texans @ Colts: Which team has a brighter future?

10:55 - Bills @ Dolphins: Is Miami healthy enough to win this game?

19:15 - Jaguars @ Titans: Will Jacksonville complete the all-time collapse?

24:55 - Bears @ Packers: Chicago can pull off the upset

30:50 - Stream games (these games matter)

31:25 - Steelers @ Ravens: Will Pittsburgh waltz to a win?

35:15 - Buccaneers @ Panthers: We need Tampa Bay to win the south

36:55 - Cowboys @ Commanders: Is Washington tanking for No. 2 pick?

39:35 - Seahawks @ Cardinals: Seattle is on upset alert

43:55 - Falcons @ Saints: This game matters in a really weird way

49:33 - Stream games (they matter... sort of)

49:38 - Rams @ 49ers: Sickos will watch Darnold vs. Wentz

53:48 - Eagles @ Giants: Does Philly rest key guys?

55:20 - Vikings @ Lions: Minnesota needs a miracle

58:30 - We try to say one nice thing about the Skip games this week

