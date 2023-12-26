Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers

For much of the season, Tyreek Hill was automatically considered the top-ranked wide receiver in fantasy as he moved through his quest to try to reach 2,000 yards.

But after suffering a minor ankle injury in Week 14 Hill has slowed down (never thought "slow" could be used to describe Hill). Now, the top spot belongs to Cowboys star, CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb hasn't had a bad game in seemingly ever, and he'll now get a plus matchup against the Lions to reward his fantasy managers yet again.

Check out the full list of the wide receivers in our rankings for Week 17:

