Week 12 instant takeaways: 49ers collapse, Nix for Rookie of the Year? Stroud's sophomore slump | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to break down EVERY game from the Week 12 Sunday slate.

Frank & Fitz start with highlighting the three biggest games of the day, as they give their thoughts and takeaways from Saquon Barkley's utter dominance on Sunday night, the San Francisco 49ers' complete collapse against the Green Bay Packers and the Washington Commanders evidently slipping in a brutal loss against the Dallas Cowboys.

Later, the two hosts dive into every other game from the Week 12 Sunday slate, as they give their thoughts on impressive quarterback performances from Sam Darnold, Bo Nix and Tua Tagovailoa, the Kansas City Chiefs employing the use of black magic once again, C.J. Stroud's sophomore slump, whether or not the Seattle Seahawks are the new team to beat in the NFC West and much more. Fitz & Frank wrap up with their thoughts and predictions for the Monday night Harbaugh Bowl in Los Angeles.

(00:30) Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Rams

(8:10) San Francisco 49ers @ Green Bay Packers

(16:20) Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders

(24:35) Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears

(29:25) Detroit Lions @ Indianapolis Colts

(32:40) New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins

(36:00) Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Giants

(40:35) Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders

(47:10) Kansas City Chiefs @ Carolina Panthers

(49:40) Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans

(54:50) Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks

(57:50) Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Chargers preview

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts