WATCH: Dog rescued from storm drain by quick-thinking New Jersey officers, police say

Four Wall Township police officers helped save a frightened dog that fell into a storm drain last week, according to the department.

The incredibly rescue was captured on the officer’s body cameras.

Wall Township is in New Jersey.

Officers Jerry Baker, Dan Grothues, Josh Wheeler, and Lt. Eric Jennings responded after a resident’s dog, Sandy, slipped out of her collar during a walk and fell through a storm drain grate.

When they arrived, they found Sandy trapped below ground and her owner visibly upset.

With no time to wait for public works crews to lift the heavy grate, the officers quickly improvised.

Using a lockout tool, they were able to reach down, hook Sandy’s collar, and pull her safely to the surface.

Police said Sandy was reunited with her grateful owner without any injuries.

©2025 Cox Media Group