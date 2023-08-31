Vikings give TE T.J. Hockenson contract extension less than a year after trading for him

The Minnesota Vikings and tight end T.J. Hockenson agreed to a contract extension, the team announced Thursday. Although terms of the contract were not disclosed, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler reported the deal will make Hockenson one of the highest-paid players at his position.

Hockenson, 26, had a career year in 2022 after he caught 86 receptions for 914 yards and six touchdowns. He spent the first seven games of the season with the Detroit Lions before he landed with Vikings in a midseason trade. Hockenson caught 60 balls for 519 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games for Minnesota.

The former No. 8 overall pick in 2019 has a career 246 receptions for 2,587 yards and 18 touchdowns in 57 career games. Those figures are fifth, sixth and seventh among tight ends over the past four seasons, respectively.