VIDEO: Michigan boat explosion kills dog, injures two people

A vessel exploded at Emerald City Harbor in St. Clair Shores on Saturday afternoon, leaving two people with minor injuries and killing a dog, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division.

St. Clair Shores is about 18 miles northeast of Detroit.

Deputies said the incident happened around 12:35 p.m. on September 6, shortly after the boat left the fuel dock.

Surveillance video showed the vessel carrying two people and one canine pulling away from the dock at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Within seconds, the boat erupted in an explosion.

Witnesses rushed to help the occupants, who were thrown into the water by the blast.

Emergency responders from the St. Clair Shores Police Department and St. Clair Shores Fire Department arrived at the harbor soon after to assist.

The two individuals were treated for minor injuries, while the dog was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital but did not survive.

When deputies arrived, they found the boat nearly submerged with debris floating across the harbor.

Although the flames had already burned out, the blast left behind a significant amount of fuel and oil in the water.

Environmental service crews were called in to handle the contamination.

The explosion also caused damage to the fuel dock from flying debris.

Investigators said foul play is not suspected at this time, but the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

