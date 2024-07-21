Utah State CB Andre Seldon Jr. dies of apparent drowning after cliff diving incident

Utah State announced Saturday night that football player Andre Seldon Jr. has died. Several witnesses saw him cliff diving at a nearby reservoir, but alerted the authorities when he failed to resurface. A search was underway when his body was found by the Utah Department of Public Safety dive team at 9:05 p.m. MT.

Seldon, a cornerback, was starting his first season at Utah State as a fifth-year senior. He previously played at New Mexico State, where he was a team captain. He also worked with Nate Dreiling, who at the time was New Mexico State defensive coordinator, but is currently Utah State's interim head coach and defensive coordinator.

“Our football program is heartbroken to have to endure the loss of one of our own,” said Dreiling in a school statement. “Having had a previous relationship with Andre during our time together at New Mexico State, I can tell you he was an incredible person and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Andre’s family as we grieve with them over this tremendous loss.”

On Sunday morning, Dreiling posted more about his former player on X.

Not sure I ever had a conversation with Andre where I didn’t end up smiling. One of the best people I have ever been around. He meant so much to so many and always made you feel better when you were around him. Such a bright light in this world with his smile. Love you bud pic.twitter.com/Gaz7wxJKp9 — Nate Dreiling (@CoachNDreiling) July 21, 2024

Many others followed suit, remembering Seldon as cheerful, kind, and always willing to give his time to the media.

Andre Seldon played at NM State in 2022 and 2023. He was adored by literally everyone; teammates, coaches, fans and the media. Not many people I’ve covered that I thought as highly of as I did of Andre. Great player, so insightful and so genuine a person. I will miss him. RIP. https://t.co/LN66J9gKNC — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 21, 2024

One of the best student-athletes I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, both on and off the field.



Rest in peace, 8. You will be missed. 💔 https://t.co/4Gqa9ph20S pic.twitter.com/DfE9CvcMNq — Jon Opiela (@jonopiela24) July 21, 2024

One of the best humans I have ever had the privilege of being around. Absolutely gutted to hear this. Praying for the Seldon’s. 🕊️🙏🏼 https://t.co/402WWwULlL — Bryce Bearss (@BearssBryce) July 21, 2024

I’ll never forget Andre Seldon Jr.



One of the best athletes and great human beings I’ve had the opportunity to cover.



This is absolutely heartbreaking. Thoughts and prayers to his family and friends. https://t.co/co0E7puvOM — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) July 21, 2024

Rest in Love brother. God please take care of my lil bro up there. This season is for you 8! You are forever legendary Dre 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/spI8LujTUs — Ron Tiavaasue (@AhlamRon) July 21, 2024

“You gotta be different, you gotta be noticeable.”



Really heartbreaking to hear about the passing of Andre Seldon Jr. 😔



Andre was truly one of the loveliest players I’ve covered and it was impossible not to take notice of him. He was always willing to chat with us, have a… https://t.co/9wMm9l9wIM pic.twitter.com/FrlEOocW5E — Rachel Phillips (@rachphillipstv) July 21, 2024

Sometimes you find yourself pulling for the athletes you cover. Seldon was a go to interview for me, a clear leader on the team during his short time at NMSU. Always enjoyed my interactions with him and his father.... my condolences to Andre Seldon's family — Jason Groves (@JPGroves) July 21, 2024

Man.. liftoff to paradise mamba, brother 4L. The best teammate, and friend you could ask for. Thank you for everything dawg I got you and you will be missed.



Love you #LLD 🕊️ https://t.co/6DuMypei7X — DylanEarly (@11andlord) July 21, 2024

Seldon, whose age was not released by the university, was a standout star at Belleville High School in Belleville, Mich. After graduating he went on to Michigan, where he played for two years before transferring to New Mexico State in 2022.