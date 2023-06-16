USMNT bosses Mexico yet again in fractious game that ends 9 v 9

PARADISE, Nev. — Six whole months of rumors and intrigue, of twists and turns, of drama and soap operas climaxed right around 7:15 p.m. here on Thursday night, at a palatial stadium, on North American soccer's biggest stage.

Excitement had bubbled ahead of U.S.-Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals. Typical narratives emerged — until, in the days and hours ahead of this classic rivalry, U.S. Soccer overtook them. After a protracted, roller-coaster coaching search, the news leaked: Gregg Berhalter is returning. It filtered through Allegiant Stadium, via social media and broadcasts. It overshadowed tactics, and re-opened fan-base divides, and boggled minds.

And then the USMNT, this young and buoyant USMNT, proved why all of that is secondary.

It proved, yet again, that it has the best men's soccer players in the region.

It proved, yet again, that the gulf between its talent and Mexico's is wide and growing.

In a fractious game of fisticuffs and red cards, of overzealous challenges on the field and brawls between fans up in the stands, of homophobic chants and flying beverages, the USMNT bossed its bitter rival and won, 3-0. Christian Pulisic, Captain America himself, scored the first two goals.

CHRISTIAN PULISIC MAKES IT DOS A CERO. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JBvmCz4wxn — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 16, 2023

Ricardo Pepi, who chose to represent the U.S. over Mexico two summers ago, scored the third after the game had been reduced to 10 v 10.

That's because Cesar Montes had been sent off for an ugly challenge on Folarin Balogun. In the aftermath, Weston McKennie's jersey was nearly ripped in half. But the jersey's U.S. crest was still intact, so he looked up at the pro-Mexico crowd and kissed it, as half-full cups reigned down on him. McKennie was then showed a red card as well — though it's unclear why.

César Montes kicks out at Folarin Balogun and gets a red card. Things escalate and Weston McKennie is sent off too. 😲



10 vs. 10 for the remainder of the match. pic.twitter.com/zkZe8nKDUe — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 16, 2023

The game ultimately ended 9 v 9 after another melee. It had to be halted because Mexico fans, on multiple occasions, boomed a homophobic slur as U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner stepped up to take goal kicks.

But through it all, the USMNT was unfazed.

It has not lost to Mexico since 2019, and it does not look like losing anytime soon. It is now on to the Nations League final, where it will face Canada.