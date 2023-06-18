U.S. Open: Tee times, pairings for Sunday's final round in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark are tied for first in the U.S. Open, but others are catching up quickly as the end of the third major championship of the season heads into the final day of play at Los Angeles Country Club.

Rory McIlroy is in third, just one shot back while eyeing his first major championship win in almost a decade. Scottie Scheffler hit a 197-yard eagle on the 17th hole to firmly lodge himself back into the conversation and into the penultimate group with McIlroy, too. Fowler and Clark will tee off at 2:30 p.m. local time on Sunday afternoon in the final group.

Here's a full look at the tee times and pairings for the final day of the 2023 U.S. Open:

Round 4 tee times, pairings

All times PT

8:23 am | Ryo Ishikawa (+10)

8:34 am | Patrick Reed (+9), Jacob Solomon (+8)

8:45 am | Adam Svensson (+8), Maxwell Moldovan (a) (+8)

8:56 am | Ben Carr (a) (+7), David Puig (+7)

9:07 am | Romain Langasque (+6), Aldrich Potgieter (a) (+6)

9:18 am | Abraham Ancer (+6), Adam Hadwin (+6)

9:29 am | Ryan Gerard (+5), Mackenzie Hughes (+5)

9:40 am | Yuto Katsuragawa (+5), Gordon Sargent (a) (+5)

9:51 am | Jordan Smith (+5), Sam Bennett (+4)

10:07 am | Nick Hardy (+4), Sebastián Muñoz (+4)

10:18 am | Charley Hoffman (+3), Sahith Theegala (+3)

10:29 am | Andrew Putnam (+2), Austin Eckroat (+2)

10:40 am | Kevin Streelman (+2), Sergio Garcia (+2)

10:51 am | Sam Stevens (+2), Tommy Fleetwood (+2)

11:02 am | Jon Rahm (+2), Dylan Wu (+1)

11:13 am | Gary Woodland (+1), Denny McCarthy (+1)

11:24 am | Billy Horschel (+1), Patrick Rodgers (+1)

11:35 am | Ryan Fox (+1), Brian Harman (E)

11:51 am | Justin Suh (E), Eric Cole (E)

12:02 pm | Sam Burns (E), Keith Mitchell (E)

12:13 pm | Si Woo Kim (E), Joaquin Niemann (E)

12:24 pm | Brooks Koepka (E), Tyrrell Hatton (E)

12:35 pm | Cameron Young (E), Russell Henley (E)

12:46 pm | Shane Lowry (E), Tony Finau (-1)

12:57 pm | Collin Morikawa (-1), Matt Fitzpatrick (-1)

1:08 pm | Padraig Harrington (-1), Patrick Cantlay (-1)

1:19 pm | Min Woo Lee (-2), Viktor Hovland (-2)

1:35 pm | Hideki Matsuyama (-2), Cameron Smith (-3)

1:46 pm | Bryson DeChambeau (-3), Tom Kim (-3)

1:57 pm | Ryutaro Nagano (-4), Xander Schauffele (-5)

2:08 pm | Dustin Johnson (-5), Harris English (-6)

2:19 pm | Scottie Scheffler (-7), Rory McIlroy (-9)

2:30 pm | Rickie Fowler (-10), Wyndham Clark (-10)