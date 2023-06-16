U.S. Open: Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele go historically low early Thursday in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — The U.S. Open is finally here, and both Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele didn't waste any time.

Fowler and Schauffele each posted an 8-under 62 to kick off the third major championship of the season early on Thursday, which set a new U.S. Open record. No player had ever shot better than a 63 in tournament history. There has only been one other 62 shot in a major championship, too, when Brendan Grace did so at the British Open in 2017.

Their big lead over the rest of the field, however, didn't last long.

Wyndham Clark and Dustin Johnson got to 6-under in their opening rounds, and sit two shots back headed into Friday. Rory McIlroy and Brian Harman are at 5-under, and Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler lead a group of seven at 4-under.

Keep up with all the action from Thursday at the U.S. Open here with Yahoo Sports: