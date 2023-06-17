U.S. Open: Rickie Fowler holds solo lead at midway point in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Rickie Fowler picked up right where he left off on Friday afternoon.

Fowler, after posting a tournament record 8-under 62 on Thursday with Xander Schauffele, rattled off three birdies in his first three holes of the second round at Los Angeles Country Club. That stretch jumped him right past Wyndham Clark, who briefly took the solo lead after an impressive second round in the morning wave of the U.S. Open.

Though he had a very unstable round — Fowler made eight birdies and six bogeys — he finished with a 2-under 68. That got Fowler to 10-under on the week, one stroke ahead of Clark and the rest of the field.

Rory McIlroy sits alone in third at 8-under, thanks to a solid finish that had four birdies in his last five holes. Harris English is in fourth at 7-under, and Dustin Johnson leads a group at 6-under. Former Masters breakout star and former U.S. Amateur Champion Sam Bennett made his way into the top 10, too.

The cut was set at 2-over, which knocked out big names like Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Max Homa and Justin Thomas — who went a tough 11-over on Friday.

