U.S. Open: Matt Fitzpatrick aces LACC's 15th, celebrates in joyous fashion

One year ago, Matt Fitzpatrick joined the ranks of major winners with a U.S. Open victory at The Country Club. Friday morning, he knocked down a surprise ace on the 15th hole ... and celebrated nearly as much as he had when winning the whole tournament.

Fitzpatrick had a less-than-spectacular Thursday, finishing at +1, and parred his way through the back nine after his 10th-tee start Friday. Then he stepped up to the par-3 15th, set at 115 yards with a forward pin, and:

"My hand was a bit sore afterward, I'll be honest, after all the high fiving," he said.

Fitzpatrick's ace is the 51st in U.S. Open history and the third so far this year, joining holes-in-one by Matthieu Pavon and Sam Burns on Thursday, also at No. 15. He's the first defending champion ever to ace a hole at the U.S. Open.

"As soon as I hit it I felt like it was a good number and a good distance, so I knew it was going to be in and around the hole," he said. "Obviously didn't expect it to go in, but, yeah, it was a pleasant surprise."

This year marks only the second U.S. Open in which there were at least three aces, but LACC needs to produce one more to match the record. Oak Hill gave up four aces in 1989, all in the second round, to Doug Weaver, Mark Wiebe, Jerry Pate and Nick Price.

Fitzpatrick finished his day with an even-par 70, which brought him to 1-over on the week. That was just inside the cutline as the afternoon wave hit the course.