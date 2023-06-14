U.S. Open Golf Championship: How to watch the PGA Tour, tee times and more

The PGA Tour has arrived in Los Angeles, California for the 2023 U.S. Open. Some of the biggest golf stars will gather on the North Course of the LA Country Club this week, including defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. This year's tournament comes during a controversial time for the PGA, which recently announced its decision to merge with the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf to create a new golf league. The new golf entity will be funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, and has already drawn criticism from athletes, fans of the sport and even the U.S. senate. There will no doubt be some tension on the green at this year's U.S. Open.

Here's what you need to know about tuning in to watch all the action unfold at the 2023 U.S. Open, including channels, streaming info, tournament schedule, tee times, odds and even where to buy last-minute tickets.

Where to watch U.S. Open

Dates: June 15-18, 2023

Location: North Course, Los Angeles Country Club

TV:NBC, USA Network

Streaming:Peacock, Sling TV

What channel is the U.S. Open on?

The 123rd U.S. Open golf championship will air on NBC and USA Network and stream on Peacock. Coverage will be split across the two channels and streaming platform. You can check out the exact coverage schedule below.

How to watch the U.S. Open Golf Championship without cable

U.S. Open schedule

Here’s a breakdown of when and where you can watch coverage of the U.S. Open this year.

Thursday, June 15

Round 1:

9:40 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Peacock)

1 p.m. – 8 p.m. (USA Network)

8 p.m. – 11 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)

Friday, June 16

Round 2:

9:40 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Peacock)

1 p.m. – 8 p.m. (USA Network)

8 p.m. – 11 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)

Saturday, June 17

Round 3:

1 p.m. – 11 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)

Sunday, June 18

Round 4:

12 p.m. – 11 p.m. (Peacock)

Notable Round 1 U.S. Open tee times:

For more tee times details, check out more of Yahoo Sports' coverage.

8:13 AM: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

8:24 AM: Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

12:59 PM: Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley

1:43 PM: Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

1:54 PM: Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy

2023 U.S. Open golf tickets

Right now, you can score a week-long pass to the 2023 U.S. Open starting at $1,630. Single day tickets start much lower, at around $196.