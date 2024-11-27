UNC fires Mack Brown & Rivalry Week preview | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

We've reached Rivalry Week! On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde prepare you for what is about to be a tense finish to the 2024 college football season. To kick off the show with a reaction to the latest College Football Playoff Rankings. Then, they dive in on Texas A&M hosting Texas and Ohio State taking on Michigan.

Additionally, they react to the news of UNC firing head coach Mack Brown and pitch who could be the next man for the job. They also discuss how revenue sharing could lead to programs like Temple dropping their football programs due to increasing expenses. They wrap up the show with this week's edition of Race for the Case.

(0:50) College Football Playoff Rankings Reaction

(21:02) Texas vs Texas A&M

(33:17) Money Moves: Cutting football

(40:47) Mack Brown fired

(49:18) Intriguing Games of Week 14

(1:13:47) Race for the Case

