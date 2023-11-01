UFC's Derrick Lewis reportedly arrested for reckless driving days before scheduled Fight Night main event

UFC fighter Derrick Lewis was arrested in Houston this month on a charge of reckless driving, according to Harris County court records.

The arrest came to light four days before the heavyweight is scheduled to headline a UFC Fight Night card in São Paulo, Brazil, when Fox 26 Houston reported authorities had alleged Lewis was driving a red Lamborghini at 136 mph in a 50 mph zone. He allegedly made unsafe lane changes and swerved in and out of lines, with school buses reportedly on the road at the time.

Lewis, 38, was charged with a misdemeanor and faces up to 30 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $200 if convicted. He was released on a $100 recognizance bond.

It is unclear if the arrest could affect Lewis' place on the UFC card, in which he was already a fill-in. Curtis Blaydes was initially supposed to face rising star Jailton Almeida, but Blaydes withdrew for unknown reasons earlier this month, leaving Lewis to replace his fellow former heavyweight title challenger.

Lewis recently signed a new eight-fight deal with the UFC, not long after one of the best nights of his career. The veteran bounced back from a three-fight losing streak with a flying knee-sparked TKO of Marcos Rogério de Lima then gave one of the most entertaining post-fight interviews of the year.

DERRICK LEWIS CAME FLYING IN 😳#UFC291 LIVE on ESPN+ PPV pic.twitter.com/XLXJXYvK8r — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 30, 2023

Lewis has long sat around the top of the heavyweight division, but he was given a big-time challenge with the Almeida bout.

The Brazilian is undefeated in five UFC fights since signing with the promotion, with four first-round finishes. He most recently defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik with a rear-naked choke submission in May.