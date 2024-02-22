Tyrell Ward lifts LSU past No. 17 Kentucky with wild tip-in buzzer-beater

Tyrell Ward saved LSU on Wednesday night.

Ward, after a game-winning attempt from Jordan Wright was blocked at the rim, somehow managed to sneak in and tip-in one last shot at the buzzer to lift the Tigers past No. 17 Kentucky at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Ward, who caught the pass from Wright right in front of the rim, tapped it in perfectly just before time expired. That gave LSU the 75-74 win in Baton Rouge.

holy crap what a finish between LSU and Kentucky 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/sH8ybJ6UR9 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) February 22, 2024

That bucket came only seconds after Rob Dillingham hit a tough contested jumper in the short corner on the other end, which put Kentucky up by a single point.

The Tigers have now won two straight games, both of which came against ranked opponents after their upset win over South Carolina last week. Those wins came on the heels of a rough three game losing skid.

