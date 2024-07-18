Trump RNC speech tonight: Start time, channels, more speaking details for the former president's address

The Republican National Convention kicked off in Milwaukee this week just days after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. And Trump, who has made surprise appearances at the event each night with a bandage on his right ear, is scheduled to address the four-day convention tonight in primetime when he will formally accept the GOP nomination. Trump is slated to speak for 90 minutes, closing out the final night of the RNC.
Guest speakers including Tucker Carlson, Eric Trump and Hulk Hogan are expected to appear. Kid Rock is set to perform right before Trump takes the stage.
Trump said he rewrote his planned speech in light of the shooting.
"The speech I was going to give on Thursday was going to be a humdinger," he told the Washington Examiner on Sunday. "Had this not happened, this would've been one of the most incredible speeches. ... Honestly, it's going to be a whole different speech now."
Here’s more information on Trump’s speech, including when and where to watch and stream.
What: Former President Donald Trump's address to the Republican National Convention
Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
When: Tonight, 9-10:30 p.m. CST
How to watch:
Various network and cable television channels, including C-SPAN, PBS, CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox News, CNN, MSNBC and News Nation plan to air at least parts of the convention, including Trump’s speech, live.
You can livestream the speech via many of those same channels as well as the Republican National Convention's YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and X platforms.
Speaker lineup:
According to a Republican National Convention source. All times in Eastern Time.
6:30-7PM
Sen. Steve Daines (MT)
Rep. Richard Hudson (NC), Chair of National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC)
7-7:30PM
Diane Hendricks, everyday American
Diane Evans, everyday American
Linda McMahon, former Administrator of Small Business Administration
Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of State
7:30-8PM
Pastor Lorenzo Sewell
John Nieporte, everyday American
Steve & Zach Witkoff
8-8:30PM
Alina Habba, President Donald J. Trump's attorney
Tucker Carlson, founder of Tucker Carlson Network
8:30-9PM
Carrie Ruiz, everyday American
Hulk Hogan, professional entertainer and wrestler
Annette Albright, everyday American
9-10PM
Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association
Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship
10-11:30PM
Former President Donald J. Trump