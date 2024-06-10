Trump to attend pre-sentencing interview with parole officer on Monday

Former President Donald Trump was scheduled to attend a pre-sentencing hearing on Monday with a New York probation officer, a standard procedure for defendants found guilty in criminal cases prior to being sentenced by a judge. This is Yahoo News' succinct update on the criminal and civil cases against Trump. Here are the latest developments.

🚨 What happened today

Accompanied by Todd Blanche, the lead lawyer in his New York criminal trial that resulted in guilty verdicts on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, Trump was expected to be interviewed virtually from his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida by a New York probation officer, NBC News reported . The interview will be submitted to Judge Juan Merchan to help him decide what punishment he will hand down to the former president and current presumptive Republican presidential nominee on July 11.

🔬Zoom in: What will be discussed

The pre-sentencing interview will be conducted by a female probation officer, NBC reported, and will take place over a secure video network connection.

Usually, such interviews are not held in the presence of a lawyer, but Merchan agreed to allow Blanche to be present and prosecutors did not object.

While Trump is one of the most famous defendants in U.S. history, the purpose of the pre-sentencing interview is to gather information about a defendant’s prior criminal history and other factors, such as health information, that Merchan could consider before handing down his punishment.

The judge will have discretion when it comes to deciding Trump’s punishment. Each guilty count in the trial carries a maximum sentence of 4 years in prison, but if Merchan opts for jail time, each guilty count would likely be served concurrently. Most experts believe that Trump will avoid jail time, however, and that Merchan will sentence him to fines and probation.

Other sentencing factors that could come into play are Trump’s age, the fact that he is a first-time criminal offender, and his continued violations of the gag order Merchan put in place and which remains in effect.

Trump has also continued to rail against the judge, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and President Joe Biden for bringing what he has described as a politically-motivated case against him.

🗓 What’s next?

After the interview is submitted to Merchan, the judge will decide on Trump’s punishment, announcing it on July 11 at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York.

📖 The background

