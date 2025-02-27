Travis Kelce plans to return to Chiefs for 2025 season: 'I can't go out like that'

Travis Kelce is planning to return to the Kansas City Chiefs next season, he texted Pat McAfee this week.

McAfee read the message from the Chiefs' tight end during Thursday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show" that said Kelce wasn't happy with how he played in the Super LIX defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles and did not want to end his career on such a sour note.

I reached out to source(s) on the future of @tkelce..



Source(s) said I'M COMING BACK FOR SURE..



I'm gonna get in the best shape of my life this offseason..



I've got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and I can't go out like that!!!! #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/HqfpdqEjqa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 27, 2025

"I'm coming back for sure. Gonna try to get into the best shape I've been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop," Kelce wrote. "Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and with how I got the guys ready for battle. I can't go out like that!!!!"

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said at the NFL scouting combine this week that the team was operating as if the four-time All-Pro would be coming back to play in 2025. Kelce had reportedly been given a March 14 deadline to make a decision as he is due a $12.5 million roster bonus on March 15.

Kelce, who will turn 36 in October, said days after the Super Bowl loss that he was planning to take time to contemplate his future before making a decision whether to play again.

During the 2024 season, Kelce had his seventh-straight season with at least 90 receptions but recorded his lowest total receiving yards (823) since 2015 and the fewest touchdowns (3) in his career. He had four receptions for 39 yards on six targets in the Super Bowl.