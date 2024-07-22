TNT submits matching NBA rights offer reportedly targeting Amazon's package

With a deadline approaching, TNT announced on Monday that it has submitted a matching offer to retain its NBA broadcast rights and its intent to continue producing beloved studio show "Inside the NBA."

The NBA has not responded. The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reports that TNT is matching the new 11-year, $1.8 billion annual contract the NBA has with Amazon, a deal that the NBA prefers to honor, according to the report. The league is expected to decline TNT's offer to claim the rights to the Amazon package, setting up a potential showdown among the three entities.

TNT announced its offer in a statement that vowed to continue producing "our iconic studio shows." It did not mention Amazon in the statement.

"We have reviewed the offers and matched one of them," the statement reads. "This will allow fans to keep enjoying our unparalleled coverage, including the best live game productions in the industry and our iconic studio shows and talent, while building on our proven 40-year commitment for many more years.

"Our matching paper work was submitted to the league today. We look forward to the NBA executing our new contract."

TNT has held NBA broadcast rights for 35 years. ESPN, NBC and Amazon all reached deals with the NBA for the next round of broadcast rights starting with the 2025-26 season. TNT did not negotiate a new deal, but retained the right to match offers from competing entities, which it enacted on Monday.

Per Marchand, Monday's match by TNT could lead to multiple results. The NBA and TNT could potentially reach a deal to keep the league on the network, or they could reach a settlement that could make the network go away, per the report. Failing to reach an agreement either way could then lead to a battle in court.

This is a developing story that will be updated.