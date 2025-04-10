T.J. Watt's cryptic Instagram post causes concern over the status of his extension with Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt isn't the most outspoken guy. As the face of the franchise, Watt is always willing to represent the team well and offer a quote, but he's not the type to ruffle any feathers.

That's why a cryptic Instagram post from Watt is causing some NFL analysts to raise their eyebrows. The post — a picture of Watt holding up a peace sign with no text — went up Wednesday night. Watt has not commented on the image since.

On the surface, the picture could mean anything ... or nothing. It seemed foolish to read too much into the social-media habits of star athletes.

Turns out, Watt may have actually sent a message with the post, according to Steelers beat writer Mark Kaboly. After speaking with some people, Kaboly believes Watt's picture may indicate his extension talks with the Steelers aren't going as smoothly as expected.

After talking to people, I'd keep an eye on this #Steelers T.J. Watt contract situation moving forward a little more closely. It doesn't appear that the IG picture (below) he posted yesterday was just by chance. I'd imagine an extension is still going to eventually get done, but… pic.twitter.com/OdPLn1H1jB — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) April 10, 2025

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport offered a similar opinion when asked about the situation Thursday. Rapoport admitted the whole thing was silly, but said his guess was that the picture was related to Watt's contract situation.

Watt has one more year remaining on the four-year, $112 million extension he signed to remain with the team in 2021. He's slated to make $21 million in 2025 before hitting the free-agent market.

No one expects that to happen. Watt is more than likely going to sign a massive extension to remain with the Steelers at some point. Kaboly speculated that was the case even after Watt's cryptic Instagram post.

T.J. Watt's contract vs. Myles Garrett's contract

Watt, 30, is in line for a massive raise, especially after the Cleveland Browns agreed to pay Myles Garrett an average of $40 million per season as part of the four-year, $160 million extension he signed in March. The deal made Garrett the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Watt could be seeking just as much as — if not more than — Garrett in a new deal. The two have been arguably the best defensive players in football over the last seven seasons. During that period, Garrett made six Pro Bowls, was named to the first-team All-Pro team four times and took home the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award. Watt's been just as good. He made seven Pro-Bowls, was named to the first-team All-Pro team four times and won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021.

The only thing separating Watt and Garrett is age. Watt will turn 31 roughly a month into the 2025 NFL season. Garrett will be 30 in December. While that may cause the Steelers to alter some particulars of the deal, it shouldn't prevent Watt from getting a similar contract to Garrett.

Based on Watt's Instagram post, it doesn't sound like his new extension is close to the finish line just yet. Assuming Watt's cryptic picture was just a negotiating tactic, and not a sign his relationship with the Steelers is completely fractured, it probably won't be long before the Steelers rework their offer.