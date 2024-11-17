Titans coach Brian Callahan torches refs after penalty on clean hit extends Vikings TD drive

The Tennessee Titans came up with a fourth-down stop in the end zone on Sunday that appeared to halt a Minnesota Vikings scoring drive.

But officials threw a flag on a hard, clean hit by Mike Brown that extended the drive and allowed the Vikings to score a touchdown. Titans head coach Brian Callahan had to be held back as he gave officials an earful for the call.

The play took place midway through the second quarter as Minnesota held a 7-3 lead. Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold looked to receiver Jordan Addison in traffic in the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

As the ball arrived, Brown hit Addison hard in the chest, dislodging the ball to secure the would-be stop for what would have been a turnover on downs. But officials flagged Brown for unnecessary roughness on the hit.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan was absolutely IRATE after this unnecessary roughness call in the endzone



Callahan was then flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct pic.twitter.com/T4efCW2W1X — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 17, 2024

Brown did not make contact with Addison's head on the play, nor did he use his own helmet as a spear. He hit Addison cleanly in the chest with his right shoulder on a text-book hit that dislodged the ball.

But instead of a turnover on downs, the Vikings got a fresh set of downs and scored a touchdown on a sneak by Darnold on the next play to extend their lead to 13-3. CBS' Adam Archuleta, a former NFL safety, was incensed by the call.

"That should not be a personal foul," Archuleta said. "He hits him right in the chest. There is zero head and neck area involved in that hit."

CBS' rules analyst Gene Steratore concurred with Archuleta that officials got the call wrong.

"You’d like to see the official throw [the flag] and maybe replay come in and take it off of that foul after they’ve thrown it."

Callahan, meanwhile, was irate. He walked onto the field to yell at officials as an assistant coach restrained him.

Brian Callahan screaming at the refs



These bad calls ruining the game pic.twitter.com/t6Vx2q0ge8 — Faux Joey Brrr (@FauxJeaux) November 17, 2024

Callahan's reaction drew another flag, this one for unsportsmanlike contact. The Vikings were already at first-and-goal from the 1-yard thanks to the unnecessary roughness call, so the second penalty cost the Titans just half a yard. Callahan got his money's worth with his rant, but to no avail as the Vikings were assorted a fresh set of downs that they converted into a touchdown.